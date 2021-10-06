 
Emily VanCamp talks about her 'bittersweet' exit from 'The Resident'

Emily VanCamp is sharing her feelings after exiting The Resident

Tuesday night marked the actor's last appearance on the show, where her character, Nic Nevin, breathed her last after deadly accident.

Speaking in a recent interview, Emily touched on her decision to leave the show, iterating it was the right time since she has also welcomed daughter Iris. 

“It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it. Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite," began Emily.

She continued,"There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion."

