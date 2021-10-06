 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Shakira weighs in on the ‘downsides of becoming a mother

Shakira recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the struggles she’s faced after embracing motherhood and even shared what she finds to be a major ‘downside’ of the entire enterprise.

The singer address addressed it all during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

During the course of which she started off by saying, “Having a partner who's completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops.”

“I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my… I don't know what to call him!”

She also poked fun at herself during the course of her interview and admitted, “I'm a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms.”

This is not the first conservation Shakira has had about parenting, back when her children were toddlers she admitted to People magazine, “It's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life.”

“I've been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I've been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom.”

