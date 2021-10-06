 
Queen Elizabeth is back at work at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth is back at work at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth spent her first summer holiday at Balmoral after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The British monarch is now back at work as she held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

A statement issued by The Royal Family social media account, "There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissions based in London. Each have an Audience of The Queen shortly after taking up their role."

An Audience is simply a one-to-one meeting with The Queen. Audiences happen regularly throughout the Queen's working week.

The majority of Audiences are for members of the diplomatic community, though the monarch also welcomes political.

Audiences generally last approximately twenty minutes, and the conversations which take place are entirely private. No written transcript or recording is made.

