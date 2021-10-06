 
Prince Andrew hopes confidential settlement agreement will sink Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

A new court filing revealed that Jeffrey Epstein’s estate will disclose a confidential settlement agreement with Virginia Giuffre that Prince Andrew  hopes will sink her lawsuit. 

The lawyer for the woman, who accused Andrew of raping her, said it’s “irrelevant” to the case.

Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States by lawyers for Virginia Giuffre who says she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer.

Andrew and his lawyers have denied Giuffre's claims. The 61-year-old prince has not been charged with crimes. Giuffre's Aug. 9 lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

