Thursday Oct 07 2021
'Ramiz Raja capable of reviving grassroots cricket in Pakistan'

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing his first press conference as PCB chairman. Photo: File
  • Former member of PCB's governing board says Ramiz Raja's statements regarding club cricket are commendable. 
  • "Ramiz should hold fair and prompt elections of district cricket associations," says Nouman Butt. 
  • "Ramiz should restore all regions like in the past. We will fully support him," he says. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has the capability to restore grassroots cricket in the country, said former PCB governing board member, Nouman Butt on Wednesday. 

Butt said Ramiz Raja's measures so far for club cricket and his emphasis on reviving it was a welcome development, as per a report in The News

"Ramiz should hold fair and prompt elections of district cricket associations. He should restore all regions like in the past and we will fully support him," he stated. 

Nouman said cricket in the country should not be promoted without solving players' economic problems. 

"We have to strengthen cricket's economy [...] only after strengthening cricket's economy can we rake on the world [teams]," he had said. 

In his first press conference, the PCB chairman had said he would focus on ensuring the board's policies remained consistent, and would also ensure that club cricket, new talent, coaching, and the national cricket team's performance improved.

Raja had said he has some long-term and short-term goals to bring improvement to the Pakistani squad.

More From Sports:

