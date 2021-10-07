Pakistan best country to play cricket in: England's Mills

England's left-arm pacer Tymal Mills. — Twitter/File

"Pakistan is a great place to play cricket," Mills says.

Cricketer says he hopes to visit Pakistan soon.

"We relied on the advice we were given,” says Mills on ECB's decision to cancel Pakistan tour.

English cricketer Tymal Mills Thursday said Pakistan is the "best country to play cricket" and has expressed his desire to visit Pakistan soon.



Mills, who is also a part of the T20 World Cup squad, had visited Pakistan before for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Pakistan is a great place to play cricket," the 29-year-old cricketer said, adding that he enjoyed playing cricket during the PSL.

Commenting on England’s decision to cancel Pakistan’s tour, the left-arm pacer said: “I can’t comment on the decision of the English Cricket Board (ECB) to cancel the tour of Pakistan, we relied on the advice we were given.”

He, however, reiterated that he personally wants to visit Pakistan again.



He expressed hope that he would soon visit Pakistan and play cricket there.

England cancels Pakistan tour

In September, the ECB had decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB had said it had a "longstanding commitment" to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022, as it had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.



"We confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," the board had said in a statement.