 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

The Duke of Cambridge saw the Sussexes departure as a breather

Prince William finally 'breathed a sigh of relief' after brother Harry bid farewell to his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Cambridge saw the Sussexes departure as a breather, according to royal author Andrew Morton. 

Morton in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess wrote, "Like many others, Prince William breathed a sigh of relief when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from royal duties for six weeks or so and spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in North America.

"The couple ended up in a remote luxury mansion on Vancouver Island loaned to them by a patriotic Canadian businessman. Palace aides, who had been urging the couple to slow down, were pleased to see them take a breath," he added.

A member of the household told journalist Victoria Ward, "We were saying to her, 'Wow, this is not what a maternity break looks like, you need to slow down.'"

Morton continued, "Another team member was even more blunt: ‘I told her last week to 'Please just turn your brain off. Enjoy Thanksgiving. Focus on cooking some pies.'"

Harry and Meghan have been living in California, US with son Archie and daughter Lilibet since their exit from the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids

Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids
Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG
'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch
Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc
Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York visit fails to impress royal fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York visit fails to impress royal fans

Latest

view all