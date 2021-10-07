William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author

The Duke of Cambridge saw the Sussexes departure as a breather

Prince William finally 'breathed a sigh of relief' after brother Harry bid farewell to his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Cambridge saw the Sussexes departure as a breather, according to royal author Andrew Morton.

Morton in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess wrote, "Like many others, Prince William breathed a sigh of relief when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from royal duties for six weeks or so and spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in North America.



"The couple ended up in a remote luxury mansion on Vancouver Island loaned to them by a patriotic Canadian businessman. Palace aides, who had been urging the couple to slow down, were pleased to see them take a breath," he added.

A member of the household told journalist Victoria Ward, "We were saying to her, 'Wow, this is not what a maternity break looks like, you need to slow down.'"

Morton continued, "Another team member was even more blunt: ‘I told her last week to 'Please just turn your brain off. Enjoy Thanksgiving. Focus on cooking some pies.'"

Harry and Meghan have been living in California, US with son Archie and daughter Lilibet since their exit from the royal family.