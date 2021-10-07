 
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Angelina Jolie offloads her stake in French estate amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has offloaded her share of the $164 million French estate that she owned with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actor has sold off her stake in her and Pitt’s co-owned Chateau Miraval winery in Correns, France, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The actor sold her shares to wine group Tenute del Mondo. The price she settled on has not been revealed, per the report. 

The news comes after the exes settled on an agreement regarding the division of their assets amidst their bitter divorce war.

The ex-pair agreed to lift a “standard temporary restraining order” on their assets which allowed Jolie to sell her half of the 1,000-acre French estate.

This was a direct win for Jolie, as it was claimed in the lawsuit filed against her that she was allegedly trying to prevent Pitt from buying her half from her. 

