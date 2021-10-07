Lux Style Awards: Sachal Afzal shares hopes to ‘win this year too’

Model Sachal Afzal recently turned to social media and showed off his burning desire to bag yet another trophy at the 2021 Lux Style Awards.

The model expressed his yearning desire on Instagram alongside a photograph of his win from last year that was captioned with the phrase, “This picture showed up in my phone gallery today and is it so nostalgic!”

He even went on to read, “I am truly humbled to the fact of being the only male model to have received an award in the category of best emerging talent in 20 years history of LUX Style awards!”



“Its been a journey of onwards and upwards. Thank you @luxstylepk for such an honour and prestige”.

