Daniel Craig expresses gratitude at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Daniel Craig has expressed gratitude over being among the heavyweights in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday night, the No Time To Die star delivered a "short and sweet" speech ahead of the unveiling of his star at the monumental location.

"I never thought I'd say this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,"

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much," added Craig.

It is pertinent to mention that his star is placed next to fellow former James Bond actor Roger Moore.