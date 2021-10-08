 
Friday Oct 08 2021
Suhana Khan wishes mom Gauri Khan on her birthday with a vintage photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her mother Gauri Khan with a priceless photo of her from 90s.

Taking to Instagram, 21-year-old Suhana posted a vintage photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri from their photoshoot in 90s to wish her mom a very happy birthday.

Sharing the photo, Suhana said “Happy birthday ma” followed by a heart emoji.

Suhana’s friend and Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday was the first to drop sweet comment on the post.

She left numerous heart emojis in the comments section.

Suhana Khan is currently in New York finishing her studies.

Meanwhile, her birthday post for mother Gauri Khan comes at a difficult time for the Khan family, after her elder brother, Aryan, was arrested by the NCB on Sunday in a drug case. 

