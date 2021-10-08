Farah Khan says Gauri Khan is ‘strongest’ mother amid Aryan Khan’s arrest

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has stated that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ‘strongest’ mother and woman after son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drug case.



Farah revealed this as she shared an encouraging post for Gauri Khan on her 51st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a sweet photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri to wish her on birthday.

She said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas..”

Farah further said “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here's wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth” followed by heart emojis.



Aryan was arrested by the NCB on Sunday. Today, (Friday), a court in Mumbai will hear his bail plea.