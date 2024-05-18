 

Chris Hemsworth opens up about working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky previously starred together in the 2022 film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Chris Hemsworth opens up about working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa'

Chris Hemsworth shared an insights into his experience working alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, on their upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Avengers franchise, revealed that working alongside Pataky felt like a date.

He said, "It's just like date night for us" adding, "You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us."

Hemsworth also expressed, "I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth portrays Dr. Dementus, the leader of the Biker Horde, while Pataky takes on the role of the Vulvalini General.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, previously starred together in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, their upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to release on May 24.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly paid hefty sum for Cassie assault footage
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly paid hefty sum for Cassie assault footage
Justin Bieber earns praise from Shaun White for snowboarding skills
Justin Bieber earns praise from Shaun White for snowboarding skills
Dua Lipa thanks Chris Stapleton for unforgettable ACM awards duet
Dua Lipa thanks Chris Stapleton for unforgettable ACM awards duet
Jennifer Lopez faces new troubles amid Ben Affleck marital woes?
Jennifer Lopez faces new troubles amid Ben Affleck marital woes?
Victoria Beckham doubles down against Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz divorce? video
Victoria Beckham doubles down against Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz divorce?
Tom Cruise, Adria Arjona praise Glen Powell at Texas Hall of Fame ceremony
Tom Cruise, Adria Arjona praise Glen Powell at Texas Hall of Fame ceremony
Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production
Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production
Sir Elton John 'disillusioned' after hurtful snub video
Sir Elton John 'disillusioned' after hurtful snub
Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour
Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour
Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed video
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed