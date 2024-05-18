Chris Hemsworth opens up about working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa'

Chris Hemsworth shared an insights into his experience working alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, on their upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Avengers franchise, revealed that working alongside Pataky felt like a date.

He said, "It's just like date night for us" adding, "You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us."

Hemsworth also expressed, "I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth portrays Dr. Dementus, the leader of the Biker Horde, while Pataky takes on the role of the Vulvalini General.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, previously starred together in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, their upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to release on May 24.