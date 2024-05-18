Justin Bieber earns praise from Shaun White for snowboarding skills

Justin Bieber earned praise from snowboarding icon Shaun White for his skills on the slopes.

In an interview with PEOPLE, White gave a nod of approval to Justin Bieber for his snowboarding abilities, stating, "Oh, he's awesome."

Recalling their winter escapades together, White humorously recounted a memorable moment when the Baby hitmaker disappeared into the woods during a snowboarding session.

He said about Bieber, "It was so funny. When you go ride with people, everybody has something they prefer more — and he just loves the trees."

"Going in the trees, just getting lost in the woods. Literally I'm like, ‘Where is he? Is he okay?'" the retired athlete added.

White jokingly suggested the need for an AirTag to keep track of the Beauty and a Beat singer's adventurous spirit.

"We should have put an AirTag on him because he was just gone in the woods!" he humorously said.