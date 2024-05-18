 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fuel divorce speculations with different LA residences

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit with divorce rumours ahead of their second marriage anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not living together despite being in Los Angeles amid heated speculations that the couple is headed for divorce.

According to People Magazine, multiple sources have confirmed that the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2022 almost two decades after calling off their first engagement, are living separately.

While Lopez is staying at the couple’s home in Los Angeles, Affleck is maintaining residence at one of their other properties as he films Accountant 2, confirmed source close to The Mother star.

They even revealed that both JLo and Affleck arrived separately at an event in LA, which marked their first joint appearance in 47 days, to support their kids.

At the event, the couple seems to have dismissed the reports about their separation by wearing their wedding rings, however, reports claim otherwise.

Rumours about the couple parting ways broke out after In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck has “moved out” after hitting a breaking point with Lopez.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a tipster close to the situation told the publication. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

They even claimed that Affleck missed the Met Gala this year even though Lopez was co-chair at the event because he has “decided to call it quits” on his marriage.

