 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kardashians under fire for working with Britney's embattled ex-manager

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

A source close to the matter revealed the Kardashians want nothing but the best for Britney

Members of the Kardashian family have been associated with Britney Spears' embattled former manager, Lou Taylor.

Taylor, who has lawsuits filed against her, was listed at various points as an “agent for service of process” for the Kardashians' many business empires.

According to official documents obtained by Page Six, these include Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc., Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics giant King Kylie LLC, Kendall Jenner’s eponymous corporation, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

An “agent for service of process” is a person designated to receive legal correspondence on behalf of a business.

A source close to the matter revealed the Kardashians want nothing but the best for Britney.

On the other hand, a second insider said the famous clan “believes in due process and trusts that the professionals who work for and alongside them have their best interests at heart until proven otherwise.”

More From Entertainment:

How 'Squid Game' became South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon

How 'Squid Game' became South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon
Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts

Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts
Prince Charles' marriage to Diana deemed 'almost like a 'business transaction'

Prince Charles' marriage to Diana deemed 'almost like a 'business transaction'

Prince Harry gushes over daughter Lilibet, reads her bedtime stories

Prince Harry gushes over daughter Lilibet, reads her bedtime stories

Britney Spears not expected to 'fend for herself' after conservatorship drama

Britney Spears not expected to 'fend for herself' after conservatorship drama

Meghan Markle called 'amazing leader' by Elton John's husband David Furnish

Meghan Markle called 'amazing leader' by Elton John's husband David Furnish
Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana film 'Spencer' to London

Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana film 'Spencer' to London
Dave Chappelle comes under fire for making controversial jokes about transgender women

Dave Chappelle comes under fire for making controversial jokes about transgender women
Queen faces backlash for passing of the Commonwealth Baton

Queen faces backlash for passing of the Commonwealth Baton
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows off her incredible fitness in eye-popping tinny outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows off her incredible fitness in eye-popping tinny outfits
Adele opens up on her divorce, weight loss and new romance as she covers US, UK Vogue

Adele opens up on her divorce, weight loss and new romance as she covers US, UK Vogue

Latest

view all