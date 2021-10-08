Kardashians under fire for working with Britney's embattled ex-manager

A source close to the matter revealed the Kardashians want nothing but the best for Britney

Members of the Kardashian family have been associated with Britney Spears' embattled former manager, Lou Taylor.



Taylor, who has lawsuits filed against her, was listed at various points as an “agent for service of process” for the Kardashians' many business empires.

According to official documents obtained by Page Six, these include Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc., Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics giant King Kylie LLC, Kendall Jenner’s eponymous corporation, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

An “agent for service of process” is a person designated to receive legal correspondence on behalf of a business.

A source close to the matter revealed the Kardashians want nothing but the best for Britney.

On the other hand, a second insider said the famous clan “believes in due process and trusts that the professionals who work for and alongside them have their best interests at heart until proven otherwise.”