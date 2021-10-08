Prince Harry ‘in paradise’ with girl dad status to baby Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly over the moon with his newfound status as a girl dad to baby Lilibet and feels “blessed beyond words” for fatherhood.



This news has been brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, the couple finds it “easier” to embrace the newborn stage this time around and are currently able to reuse “ a lot of techniques” that worked for Archie.

The insider was also quoted saying, “They are so in awe of their kids and feel blessed beyond words by what they have in their lives right now.”

“It's been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it's twice the work technically because they've been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss.”

While multiple sources admit the couple has “nannies on call” to help manage work schedules, they are, for the most part, “extremely hands-on” and aim to keep hired hands to a minimum when it comes to the care of their kids.

Prince Harry in particular has taken to his new role as “girl dad” the best of all. He “adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch.”

“Every day just gets happier, there's so much love and gratitude and they couldn't ask for more. Archie is really coming into his own and has such a loveable and sweet nature. It's just paradise for Harry, and he's the most caring dad you could ever meet.”