Johnny Lever expresses solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan's arrest

Johnny Lever on Friday expressed solidarity with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan over the arrest of his son Aryan Khan.

Shortly after the bail plea of Aryan was rejected by an Indian court, the comedian took to social media.

Sharing a throwback picture from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" the actor posted a flexed bicep emoji as he asked SRK to stay strong.

Aryan was sent on judicial remand days after he was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the charges of possessing drugs.

