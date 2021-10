GEO LSA 2021: Uzair Jaswal serenads Geo TV fans with special song

Singer Uzair Jaswal is another star-studded name that is ready to win hearts this Lux Style Awards.

While speaking to Geo TV from LSA' 2021 green room, Uzair mesmerized fans with a snippet from his rendition of Tere Bin Nahien Laage ahead of the big day.

For the day, Uzair pulled a red gym wear jacket, paired with a white t-shirt and denim jeans.

Before signing off, he gave a special shoutout to all Geo TV fans from LSA backstage.

Take a look: