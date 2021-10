GEO LSA 2021: Watch Ayesha Omer, Dino Ali in their full element BTS

Ayesha Omer and Dino Ali are adding fun to the backstage craziness.

Spotted at LSA green room, both Ayesha and Dino served looks as they ramp-walked sans the ramp.

Ayesha pulled up a chic black outfit paired with white-rimmed sunglasses. Dino on the other hand wore a green painted shirt, completing his look with brown sunglasses.

Take a look: