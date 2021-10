Spotted: Asim Azhar mesmerizes Resham with soulful vocals

Amid all the fun and frolic from Lux Style Awards backstage, Geo TV spotted Asim Azhar singing at his best for none other than Resham.

The duo, that stood beside each other in the green room, engaged in a laughter session before Asim Azhar sang a special song for the actress.

Crooning to a track, Asim Azhar left everybody in the room spellbound, asking for more.

Take a look: