GEO LSA 2021: Five best dressed celebrities from the grand event

GEO LSA 2021: Five best dressed celebrities of the grand event

While the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday evening, several Pakistani celebrities have stunned everyone with their mesmerising looks as they arrived at the grand event being held in Karachi.



Shahbaz Shigri and Tapu Javeri are being regarded as some of the best-dressed male actors, while Resham, Mira Sethi and Mansha Pasha are among the best-dressed female stars.

Take A Look At GEO LSA 2021 Best Dressed Male Stars

Shahbaz Shigri/GEO LSA 2021

Tapu Javeri/GEO LSA 2021

Take A Look At Best Dressed Female Stars

Mansha Pasha at GEO LSA 2021





Resham at GEO LSA 2021

Mira Sethi at GEO LSA 2021

Other showbiz stars who have dazzled at the magnanimous Geo Lux Style Awards include Nomi Ansari, Meera, Emmad Irfani, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) and others.



Emmad Irfani at GEO LSA 2021

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) at GEO LSA 2021



