GEO LSA 2021: Five best dressed celebrities from the grand event

Saturday Oct 09, 2021
While the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday evening, several Pakistani celebrities have stunned everyone with their mesmerising looks as they arrived at the grand event being held in Karachi.
Shahbaz Shigri and Tapu Javeri are being regarded as some of the best-dressed male actors, while Resham, Mira Sethi and Mansha Pasha are among the best-dressed female stars.
Take A Look At GEO LSA 2021 Best Dressed Male Stars
Take A Look At Best Dressed Female Stars
Other showbiz stars who have dazzled at the magnanimous Geo Lux Style Awards include Nomi Ansari, Meera, Emmad Irfani, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) and others.