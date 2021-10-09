Daniel Craig donates £10,000 to suicide prevention charity

Daniel Craig has donated £10,000 to three fathers who have set out on a 300-mile walk to raise funds for a suicide prevention charity after their daughters took their own lives, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The publication said Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen's "Three Dads Walking" trek will see them walk between their UK homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.



Craig on Wednesday got a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on , days after the world premier of "No Time To Die", his movie as James Bond.

"No Time to Die" marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years.

The actor's pink and terrazzo star, the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame at the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

