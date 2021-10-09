 
Queen Elizabeth sends birthday greetings to cousin Prince Edward on 86th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin  Prince Edward is celebrating his 86th birthday.

Royal fans took to social media to wish the Duke of Kent on his birthday on Saturday.

The Royal Family account of Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members shared a picture of the Duke of Kent as it extended birthday greetings to hi.

" Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent a happy birthday today!," read the caption.

Prince Edward is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent, and King George VI.

Edward's mother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark was also a first cousin of the Queen's husband Prince Philip.

