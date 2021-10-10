 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
Jesy Nelson breaks silence on 'blackfishing' allegations

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Jesy Nelson said that she was aware that she is a white British woman
British singer Jesy Nelson has broken silence regarding the ‘black fishing’ allegations slapped against her recently.

During an interview with Vulture, the former Little Mix member said that she was aware that she is a white British woman.

"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it," she said.

"I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on,” she shared.

Her publicist late told the outlet in a statement: "I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that's why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me."

The singer was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous -- following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj. 

