 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson details hilarious ‘torture’ of ‘Row Your Boat’ on loop

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Dwayne Johnson details hilarious ‘torture’ of ‘Row Your Boat’ on loop
Dwayne Johnson details hilarious ‘torture’ of ‘Row Your Boat’ on loop

Dwayne Johnson shows fans ‘hell is real’ with a hilariously ‘torturous’ sing-along with daughter Jasmine and Row Row Row Your Boat.

The actor-turned-rapper flexed his patience with daughter Jasmine 15-minute long concert of Row Row Row Your Boat on Instagram.

The video took fans by storm the moment it went live and many couldn’t hold in their laughter over Dwayne’s hilarious torture.

The Rock even explained his predicament in detail in the caption that read, “Keep in mind I started shooting this after 15 minutes straight of listening to this song.”

Not only that “I even tried to draw the note out at the end to give the feeling that the song was ending… Clearly it wasn’t. Ever. Going. To. End.”

He concluded his little walk down parenting avenue with parting words of wisdom that claimed, “Sometimes we just gotta sit back, laugh and surrender to rowing the boat gently down the [expletive] stream”.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on PDA-packed display at movie premiere

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on PDA-packed display at movie premiere

Kim Kardashian steps out for SNL appearance with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian steps out for SNL appearance with Kanye West

Kate Middleton’s poverty stricken beginnings unearthed: report

Kate Middleton’s poverty stricken beginnings unearthed: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to orchestrate on Jubilee plans: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to orchestrate on Jubilee plans: report
Prince Harry’s ‘horrifying comments’ leave Netflix executives shocked: report

Prince Harry’s ‘horrifying comments’ leave Netflix executives shocked: report
Sam Asghari gifts Britney Spears a Doberman puppy Porsha

Sam Asghari gifts Britney Spears a Doberman puppy Porsha
Kanye West unveils Donda Academy Prep School

Kanye West unveils Donda Academy Prep School
Dwayne Johnson shares rib-tickling Face off MV reactions

Dwayne Johnson shares rib-tickling Face off MV reactions
Camila Cabello addresses reoccurring patterns of stress eating

Camila Cabello addresses reoccurring patterns of stress eating
Adele excitedly shows off sneak peek into ‘Easy on Me’ single

Adele excitedly shows off sneak peek into ‘Easy on Me’ single
Little Mix stars cut ties with Jesy Nelson amidst her blackfishing debacle

Little Mix stars cut ties with Jesy Nelson amidst her blackfishing debacle

Latest

view all