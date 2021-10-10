 
pakistan
Aftershocks felt in Balochistan's Harnai district and surrounding areas

  • Affectees await government’s aid despite three days passing since the deadly earthquake.
  • District administration directs closure of public and private educational institutes for two more weeks.
  • Powerful earthquake jolts Balochistan early Thursday morning.

Balochistan’s district Harnai and surroundings on Sunday experienced another set of aftershocks as affectees waited for the government’s aid even after the passage of three days since a deadly earthquake hit the province, Geo News reported.

A strong earthquake in different parts of Balochistan early Thursday morning killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300 others, while aftershocks were felt in different areas soon after the quake.

After today's aftershocks, the district administration has directed the closure of all public and private educational institutions for two more weeks.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced aid of Rs12,000 for each of the affected families.

The grant will be released within the next 10 days, he said.

Gill further stated that additional relief will be provided after a review of losses caused by the quake.

Relief work is currently underway in the affected areas and items of essential use, including tents, blankets, and mosquito nets, have been distributed among the affectees in Gharibabad, Jalalabad, Kali Shor, Kali Wazir and other surrounding areas.

Powerful earthquake jolts Balochistan

On Thursday, the earliest tremors were felt at 3:20am after which panicked citizens rushed out of their houses, reciting the kalima and verses from the holy Quran.

The quake affected Quetta, Sibi, Harnai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat, and Zhob in Balochistan.

The magnitude was measured at 5.9 on the Richter scale.

