Raj Babbar comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘hardships won't deter his soul’

Extending his support to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case, veteran Bollywood actor Raj Babbar believes “hardships won't deter his soul”.



Raj turned to Twitter and said, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul.”

He continued “As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man”.

Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Babbar collaborated for the film Maya Memsaab, released in 1993.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB team last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.