Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes will among the artist who would perform during the Earthshot Prize Awards on October 18.



Britain’s Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize last year to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.



Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the show would also include performances from Coldplay Lord KSI and Yemi Alade.



According to reports, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson and others will announce winners of Earthshot Prize.



The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.





