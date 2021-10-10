 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince Williams Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes will among the artist who would perform during the Earthshot Prize Awards on October 18.

Britain’s Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize last year to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the show would also include performances from Coldplay Lord KSI and Yemi Alade.

According to reports, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson and others will announce winners of Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media
School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game

School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game
Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards
Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee
Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday
Prince Harry branded ‘constant reminder of royal failings’: ‘He’s done’

Prince Harry branded ‘constant reminder of royal failings’: ‘He’s done’
Kate Middleton to make TV debut with top UK producers

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with top UK producers
Prince William, Kate Middleton at the cusp of major marital difficulties

Prince William, Kate Middleton at the cusp of major marital difficulties
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton’s political role

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton’s political role
Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker celebrates 18th birthday of son

Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker celebrates 18th birthday of son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on PDA-packed display at movie premiere

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on PDA-packed display at movie premiere

Latest

view all