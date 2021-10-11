Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday in style

Drake held a racecar party to celebrate his only son Adonis' 4th birthday in style amid copyright infringement lawsuit.

The rapper also shared a sweet birthday tribute to his only son on Sunday. Drake took a moment to post on Instagram to mark his son Adonis' fourth birthday.

The 34-year-old rapper shared two pictures of himself and the youngster, captioning the first one: 'TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,' using two pink heart emojis.

Drake's 94.3 million followers were treated to a snapshot of the father and son duo as they posed in front of a celebratory setup that featured grey, blue, red, and black balloons.



The tot looked thrilled to be with his father as he wore a black getup of a t-shirt and trousers, rounded out by a pair of red, black, and white sneakers with white laces.

The celebration comes as Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding his 2019 collaboration No Guidance with Chris Brown.