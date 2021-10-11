 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday in style

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Drake celebrates son Adonis 4th birthday in style

Drake held a racecar party to celebrate his only son Adonis' 4th birthday in style amid copyright infringement lawsuit.  

The rapper also shared a sweet birthday tribute to his only son on Sunday. Drake took a moment to post on Instagram to mark his son Adonis' fourth birthday.

The 34-year-old rapper shared two pictures of himself and the youngster, captioning the first one: 'TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,' using two pink heart emojis.

Drake's 94.3 million followers were treated to a snapshot of the father and son duo as they posed in front of a celebratory setup that featured grey, blue, red, and black balloons.

The tot looked thrilled to be with his father as he wore a black getup of a t-shirt and trousers, rounded out by a pair of red, black, and white sneakers with white laces.

The celebration comes as Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding his 2019 collaboration No Guidance with Chris Brown.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disliked by lots of black people, claims John Barnes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disliked by lots of black people, claims John Barnes
Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live
Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million
Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media
Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards
School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game

School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game
Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Latest

view all