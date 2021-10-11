 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub

Experts speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention of mending their fences with the royal family, in light of the Diana invite snub.

Royal author and expert Penny Junor made this claim during her most recent chat with The Sun and was even quoted saying, “It is a great shame they are not coming.”

“The longer they stay away the greater the rift and the more difficult it is to come back from. They don't come back and the rift continues.”

Before concluding she added, “There is a lot of work to be done, it's a shame they can't come back. It shows they are not interested in making things work.”

