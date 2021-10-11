 
sports
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: ICC shares Rashid Khan's 'ice cold' bowling ahead of tournament

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Cricket - The Hundred Eliminator - Men - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 20, 2021 Trent Rockets Rashid Khan during the match. — Reuters/File
Cricket - The Hundred Eliminator - Men - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 20, 2021 Trent Rockets' Rashid Khan during the match. — Reuters/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's "ice cold" bowling ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup, as the teams from across the globe gear up for the tournament.

Khan had stepped down from his position with immediate effect on September 9, shortly after the country's cricket board (ACB) named him in their squad for the T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner said on social media that he was not consulted by the ACB, who earlier named an 18-member squad and two reserve players for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Khan is currently ranked third, with a 719 rating, in the ICC's bowlers ranking, right behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu De Silva (second) and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (first).

India, West Indies, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have already qualified for the tournament. The Afghan team will play its first match on October 25.

