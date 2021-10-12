Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale

ISLAMABAD: In a welcome boost for cricket and sports fans, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to make more tickets available for all games of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

In a statement, the ICC said that the additional tickets for the T20 World Cup went on sale via www.t20worldcup.com/tickets at 1900GST from October 11.

Head of Events at the ICC Chris Tetley said, “We know Oman and the UAE are packed with sports fans from all 16 nations competing at the event, so we’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games.”



He said that they worked closely with their hosts, the venues and their partners to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of what is going to be "such a fantastic event."

“The expat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support and with tickets from just 10 OMR and 30 AED, we hope to see stands full of passionate cricket fans cheering their team on. Demand is always incredibly high for tickets to ICC events, so I’d urge fans to be patient and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021,” he added.

“It is important that fans only buy tickets through the official channels at www.t20worldcup.com/tickets.”

Resold tickets won’t get fans into the game

The ICC official further said that they cannot guarantee that any ticket bought on secondary sites will provide access to the match as the unique barcode may have been copied or compromised.

“We will cancel tickets we identify as being resold, meaning fans would have wasted their money on an invalid ticket that won’t get them into the game,” he added.

Tickets went on sale last week, with thousands being snapped up in record time, however there are now more tickets available for games across all four venues; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat, read the statement.

Prices of tickets

Tickets are available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams of the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which starts in Muscat on 17 October and concludes in Dubai on 14 November.



The prices are starting at just 10 OMR and 30 AED in Oman and the UAE respectively.

Matches schedule

The tournament kicks off with a round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat. Australia and South Africa play the first match of the Super 12s on 23 October in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and the West Indies the same day in Dubai.

One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, between India and Pakistan, will take place on 24 October in Dubai.

Fans wishing to attend matches must follow all COVID-19 protocols.