Dylan Sprouse cherishes girlfriend Barbara Palvin on birthday: 'Late but worth the wait'

Dylan Sprouse is showering love on beau Barbara Palvin.

The Victoria's Secret model celebrated her 28th birthday over the weekend around friends and Sprouse.

Sharing photos of the bash after the party, The The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum penned a sweet birthday tribute.

"Late but worth the wait. Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein. Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you," he captioned alongside the series of photos.

"You grow greater with each passing year and I can’t wait to see what this new chapter holds for us. I’ll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming ," says Dylan Sprouse wrote for his girlfriend of three years.

Take a look:







