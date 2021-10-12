 
sports
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
T20 World Cup: Has ICC appointed Pakistan's Tariq Saeed for Hindi commentary?

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Pakistani commentator Tariq Saeed. — Twitter/File
Speculations are rife about Pakistani commentator Tariq Saeed being appointed on the commentary panel of the ICC for doing commentary in Hindi and Urdu languages during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Local and international publications reported that the renowned commentator would be a part of the panel — and fans were delighted to hear the news.

Here's how they reacted:

However, responding to the news, Saeed on Tuesday turned down reports of him being on the commentary panel for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"There is a news circulating about me regarding doing ICC World T20 Hindi/Urdu commentary for TV Broadcast but I am not aware of such a development," he said on Twitter.

"Anyhow, I am really thankful for the very kind messages from the cricket fraternity who have always given me a lot of support," the famed commentator added.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — is scheduled between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

