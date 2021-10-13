Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up on his feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson has reflected on his rift with Vin Diesel, admitting he refused to share scenes with him in 2017's 'The Fate of the Furious'.



The Rock revealed that he only agreed to appear in ‘The Fate of the Furious’ if he didn’t have to share scenes with Vin Diesel.



The two dashing actors have reportedly butted heads while working on the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise. Dwayne has confirmed he did what he could do avoid any “drama” during the making of the 2017 film.



"I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody," he said.

In 2016, the 49-year-old star sparked speculation when he complained about the professionalism of some of his male co-stars on the franchise.

He told a magazine: “[It was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”



Although he insisted “nothing specific happened” that made Dwayne speak out. The wrestler-cum actor added that he and Vin went on to have a meeting in his trailer to address the post, where they agreed to disagree because they are “philosophically two different people”.