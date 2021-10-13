 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Smokey Robinson almost died while battling COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Smokey Robinson was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles hospital
Smokey Robinson was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles hospital

Legendary American singer Smokey Robinson is opening up about his COVID-19 battle that nearly took his life.

During an interview with Daily Mail, the Tracks of My Tears hit maker, 81, said that he was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles hospital in December last year, amidst his battle with the infectious disease.

“It was over, man. They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” he said.

“I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk,” he went on to say.

“Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had,” he added.

Robinson credited his high level of fitness for helping him survive, despite his old age.

“It sounds weird, I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over. I looked back and knew that I could’ve died . . . It was that severe. Then it scared me,” he said.

“Now I work out almost every day because I don’t want to get the virus again, even though I’ve had both of my shots. I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma
Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’

Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’
Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families

Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families
‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations

Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations
Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said
Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows
Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube
Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset

Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset
Zendaya opens up about dating Tom Holland while in the spotlight

Zendaya opens up about dating Tom Holland while in the spotlight
Lilibet has filled Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives with ‘love and gratitude’: source

Lilibet has filled Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives with ‘love and gratitude’: source

Latest

view all