Smokey Robinson almost died while battling COVID-19

Legendary American singer Smokey Robinson is opening up about his COVID-19 battle that nearly took his life.

During an interview with Daily Mail, the Tracks of My Tears hit maker, 81, said that he was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles hospital in December last year, amidst his battle with the infectious disease.

“It was over, man. They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” he said.

“I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk,” he went on to say.

“Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had,” he added.

Robinson credited his high level of fitness for helping him survive, despite his old age.

“It sounds weird, I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over. I looked back and knew that I could’ve died . . . It was that severe. Then it scared me,” he said.

“Now I work out almost every day because I don’t want to get the virus again, even though I’ve had both of my shots. I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it,” he added.