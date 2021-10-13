 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone will 'hit him' if he gets this answer wrong

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone will hit him if he gets this answer wrong
Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone will 'hit him' if he gets this answer wrong

Indian actor Ranveer Singh is playing a round of games with The Big Picture crew ahead of the first episode of his much-awaited game show.

In a recent video posted by Colors TV, the actor was spotted answering questions related to his Instagram uploads. In one such question, Ranveer was shown a photo of himself with wife Deepika posing outside a temple. The quiz required the host to provide the name of the temple amongst the given four options.

"Deepika and I thought of doing something special for our first anniversary. Like you all know, our love story is a real life Two States. Her family is from Bangalore, my family is from Mumbai. So we planned to spend our first anniversary by visiting both of these places," he began.

Ranveer continued, "We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we went to this place where this picture was taken. This is D, Tirupati Temple."

"I 100% want to hit it, otherwise my wife will hit me," the actor confirmed his answer before sharing a laugh with everybody on set.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Taimur has become more responsible after birth of Jeh: Saif Ali Khan

Taimur has become more responsible after birth of Jeh: Saif Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan changed Aryan's lawyer on Salman Khan's advice?

Shah Rukh Khan changed Aryan's lawyer on Salman Khan's advice?
Aryan is being targeted 'because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son': Prahlad Kakkar

Aryan is being targeted 'because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son': Prahlad Kakkar
Faysal Quraishi asks fans not to 'fight' over his LSA loss

Faysal Quraishi asks fans not to 'fight' over his LSA loss
Hania Aamir drops first look of movie 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' with Ali Rehman Khan

Hania Aamir drops first look of movie 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' with Ali Rehman Khan
Mira Sethi calls out Pakistani men who are 'obsessed with policing women'

Mira Sethi calls out Pakistani men who are 'obsessed with policing women'
Naimal Khawar Khan's 'little man' Mustafa poses for adorable selfies with mommy

Naimal Khawar Khan's 'little man' Mustafa poses for adorable selfies with mommy
Aryan Khan drug case: Indian writer's poem for Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Aryan Khan drug case: Indian writer's poem for Shah Rukh Khan goes viral
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'racism' is a serious problem in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'racism' is a serious problem in Bollywood
Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

GEO LSA 2021: Vogue editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan

GEO LSA 2021: Vogue editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan
Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video

Latest

view all