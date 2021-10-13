Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Paul McCartney has slighted the rival rock group, The Rolling Stones before as well

Legendary bassist for The Beatles, Paul McCartney is mocking rival rock band The Rolling Stones by claiming his and John Lennon's group had more influence.

The singer called The Rolling Stones, a “blues cover band" in a new interview with The New Yorker.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” he said.

McCartney has slighted the rival rock group before as well.

During a chat with Howard Stern in April 2020: “They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues.”

“We had a little more influences … There’s a lot of differences and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better,” he had said back then.

Back then, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger had responded to McCartney’s comments on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show.

“The big difference, though, is, and sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, or Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” he said.

“They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real,” he added.

“They broke up before the touring business started for real…They [The Beatles] did that [Shea] stadium gig [in 1965]. But the Stones went on. We started stadium gigs in the 1970s and are still doing them now,” he said.