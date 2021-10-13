 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

#BTSJimin: Twitter celebrates 'the person who understands us'

By
HAHiba Anjum

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

#BTSJimin: Twitter celebrates the person who understands us
#BTSJimin: Twitter celebrates 'the person who understands us'

ARMYs from around the globe are taking to social media to pen heartfelt tributes in honour of BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations.

The posts are in reference to a comment the singer made in the Dear Class of 2020 film.

It read, “We are all in different parts of the world. I hope you are all doing well, but if things are not okay even in the slightest. Remember there is a person in the city of Seoul, who understands you.”

While one fan highlighted some of Jimin’s best qualities another referenced the film quote and took everyone by storm.

Check them out below:

There are some fans who curated a collage of baby photos that highlight the singer's journey from a baby in diapers to a singer that can sell out arenas with his smile and talent.


More From Entertainment:

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour
BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation

BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation
Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’

Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’
Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma
Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’

Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’
Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families

Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families
‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations

Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations
Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said
Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Latest

view all