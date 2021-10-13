 
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

#WeLoveYouSRK trends on Twitter ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing: See Photos

EBEleen Bukhari

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

#WeLoveYouSRK trends on Twitter ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing: See Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB raided a cruise party. A Mumbai court on.

On October 8, the actor's son was denied bail by a local magistrate which then led his lawyers to plea the matter to a different court. Aryan's future will now be decided in a special court hearing on Wednesday.

While Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan are striving hard for the release of their son, the actor's fans around the world are pushing their limits on social media, an example of which is the hashtag #WeLoveYouSRK which is trending number one on Twitter.

Take a look at some of these tweets: 

"Only SRKians Are Allowed To RT This Video. WE LOVE YOU SRK," wrote one Twitter user on Tuesday.

"Just a Random video [email protected] WE LOVE YOU SRK," added another.

"You can’t spend your life explaining yourself to people. You really need to learn to ignore a lot of things that people say about you.(#SRK)#SharukhKhan #[email protected] WE LOVE YOU SRK," a fan shared heart-felt encouragement.

"This is not the first time we have encountered hate [email protected], be it time of #MyNameIsKhan or #Intolerance, we have defeated every negativity, and will do this time too. Hail SRK WE LOVE YOU SRK," supported a user on his micro-blogging app.

"Anyone who is tweeting or may be not, but I know this for sure, Good heart people are tensed for him, feeling for him and making prayers for him. May Aryan gets his bail tomorrow.WE LOVE YOU SRK Stay strong @iamsrk," one fan sent well wishes.

"An Introduction like no other. The International media knows the Magnanimity of the phenomenon called #ShahRukhKhan. @iamsrk WE LOVE YOU SRK," a fan shared snippets from his international interview.


