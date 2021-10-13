 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew ‘cannot win over the Firm’ after ‘enormous damage’ of lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Prince Andrew ‘cannot win over the Firm’ after ‘enormous damage’ of lawsuit
Prince Andrew ‘cannot win over the Firm’ after ‘enormous damage’ of lawsuit

Experts believe Prince Andrew has no way to win back the favour of his family given the “enormous damage” his lawsuit has caused the monarchy.

Royal commentator Rupert Bell made this claim during his interview with talkRADIO and was also quoted saying, "That is what they're frustrated about, is that it's dragging on and they see Andrew as part of the reason why it has dragged on.

"You remember how long ago the Emily Maitlis interview was, that was pre-pandemic times.

"So therein lies the problem, it's been dragging on and every corner and every day, there's something else to be talked about with regards to Prince Andrew and this civil case against him.

"He has to sort it out one way or another, and until he does that, then he can't win over his family who are obviously totally frustrated, particularly Charles and William, because they see that the damage is enormous."

More From Entertainment:

'La Casa de Papel': Trailer for final season volume 2 of 'Money Heist' released

'La Casa de Papel': Trailer for final season volume 2 of 'Money Heist' released
Interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may eventually wane: royal expert

Interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may eventually wane: royal expert
Meghan Markle’s Hollywood popularity game plan to ‘cost $1million'

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood popularity game plan to ‘cost $1million'
Wendy Williams extends break from show amid health complications

Wendy Williams extends break from show amid health complications
Conservatorship or not, Britney Spears' kids custody agreement will remain intact

Conservatorship or not, Britney Spears' kids custody agreement will remain intact
Pianist Dame Imogen Cooper receives Medal for Music from Queen Elizabeth

Pianist Dame Imogen Cooper receives Medal for Music from Queen Elizabeth

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

Prince Charles slams China in stark climate crisis blow: ‘Polluters pays principle’

Prince Charles slams China in stark climate crisis blow: ‘Polluters pays principle’
BTS’ Jimin thanks parents of ARMYs ‘for giving birth to you guys’

BTS’ Jimin thanks parents of ARMYs ‘for giving birth to you guys’
Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour
BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation

BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation
Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’

Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’

Latest

view all