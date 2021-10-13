Prince Andrew ‘cannot win over the Firm’ after ‘enormous damage’ of lawsuit

Experts believe Prince Andrew has no way to win back the favour of his family given the “enormous damage” his lawsuit has caused the monarchy.



Royal commentator Rupert Bell made this claim during his interview with talkRADIO and was also quoted saying, "That is what they're frustrated about, is that it's dragging on and they see Andrew as part of the reason why it has dragged on.

"You remember how long ago the Emily Maitlis interview was, that was pre-pandemic times.

"So therein lies the problem, it's been dragging on and every corner and every day, there's something else to be talked about with regards to Prince Andrew and this civil case against him.

"He has to sort it out one way or another, and until he does that, then he can't win over his family who are obviously totally frustrated, particularly Charles and William, because they see that the damage is enormous."