NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to investigate the international link in the cruise drug bust case.



In its reply to Aryan’s bail plea in the special court on Wednesday, the NCB claimed that he is a part of an ‘international drug network’.

The NCB also opposed Aryan’s bail plea in the court and sought more time to investigate the international link in the drug case.

The agency also said the initial investigation has disclosed that Aryan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the drug case.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till tomorrow, Thursday.



Aryan Khan’s lawyer has filed the bail plea in the special NDPS court.



The star kid, along with his friends, was arrested on October 3.



