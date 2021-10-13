 
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Prince Charles slams China in stark climate crisis blow: 'Polluters pays principle'

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Prince Charles has officially left China a message regarding their mass pollution tactics in an urgent climate crisis message.

The heir utilized his soft diplomatic power to launch an UN-hosted biodiversity conference in Kunming, China and called out the country for not preserving the environment.

There he urged the country’s officials to adopt a “polluter pays principle” narrative to curb global waste and pollution.

He believes a move similar to this will make a greener economy possible since carbon would be “properly priced” in such cases.

The prince also laid out a three-point plan to try and save the planet at the Conference of the Parties to the Convention of Biological Diversity.

According to Express, he claimed, “It is a humbling realisation that everything we need to survive, the food we eat, the water we drink, the oxygen we breathe, depends on the work of other species and the eco-system they create.”

“Yet, we continue blindly to wipe out species that hold the secret to so many innovative and sustainable products for the future. We seem intent on testing our unique world to destruction.”

