Wednesday Oct 13 2021
T20 World Cup: India make last-minute change in squad

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (right). — ICC/File
  • Fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur replacing Axar Patel.
  • Axar will join the list of standby players.
  • Thakur has played 22 T20Is for India and has 31 wickets to his name.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team made a change in their squad on Wednesday, calling in fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to replace Axar Patel.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar's replacement is the only change India have made to their squad ahead of the October 15 deadline. The player will join the list of standby players.

Thakur has played 22 T20Is for India and has 31 wickets to his name. Lately, he has emerged as a reliable batter lower down the order after twin fifties against England at The Oval.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

