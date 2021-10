Complete T20 World Cup schedule

Cricket - Women - One Day International - England v New Zealand - County Ground, Worcester, Britain - September 19, 2021, general view during the match. — Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File

DUBAI: The T20 World Cup will kick off on October 17 in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the tournament final taking place on November 14.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

All of Pakistan's matches will begin at 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

Schedule of matches (all times GMT):

Round One

Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka

Group B: Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland

Sunday October 17

1000: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Oman v Papua New Guinea

1400: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Bangladesh v Scotland

Monday, October 18

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ireland v Netherlands

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka v Namibia

Tuesday, October 19

1000: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Papua New Guinea v Scotland

1400: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Bangladesh v Oman

Wednesday, October 20

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Namibia v Netherlands

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka v Ireland

Thursday, October 21

1000: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea

1400: Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

Oman v Scotland

Friday, October 22

1000: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Namibia v Ireland

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Netherlands

Super 12

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, B1

Saturday, October 23

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Australia v South Africa

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

England v West Indies

Sunday, October 24

1000: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

A1 v B2

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India v Pakistan

Monday, October 25

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan v B1

Tuesday, October 26

1000: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

South Africa v West Indies

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pakistan v New Zealand

Wednesday, October 27

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

England v B2

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

B1 v A2

Thursday, October 28

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Australia v A1

Friday, October 29

1000: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

West Indies v B2

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan v Afghanistan

Saturday, October 30

1000: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

South Africa v A1

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Australia v England

Sunday, October 31

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan v A2

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India v New Zealand

Monday, November 1

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

England v A1

Tuesday, November 2

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

South Africa v B2

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pakistan v A2

Wednesday, November 3

1000: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

New Zealand v B1

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

India v Afghanistan

Thursday, November 4

1000: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Australia v B2

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

West Indies v A1

Friday, November 5

1000: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

New Zealand v A2

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India v B1

Saturday, November 6

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Australia v West Indies

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

England v South Africa

Sunday, November 7

1000: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New Zealand v Afghanistan

1400: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pakistan v B1

Monday, November 8

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India v A2

Wednesday, November 10

1400: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

1st Semi-Final

Thursday, November 11

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

2nd Semi-Final

Sunday, November 14

1400: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai