Drugs are sold outside Quaid-e-Azam University: vice chancellor

Quaid-e-Azam University entrance. Photo: Facebook/@QAUInfoCell

Quaid-e-Azam University VC reveals drugs are sold in some kiosks outside the university.

Federal minister for Narcotics Control says there is no state-owned rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Pakistan.

Says how would narcotics control get priority in a country where wheat, sugar, and lentils are scarce.

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University's Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali has revealed that drugs are sold in some kiosks outside the university and the owners of these kiosks are involved in this drug dealing.

The revelation was made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Narcotics Control on Wednesday.

Dr Ali apprised the meeting that a piece of land extending on an area of 700 acres, owned by the university, has also been illegally occupied.

At this, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Aijaz Shah said that there is no state-owned rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Pakistan.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had sought a three-month period to build one but not a single rehabilitation centre could be set up.

“How would the narcotics control get priority in a country where wheat, sugar, and lentils are scarce,” said Shah.

During the meeting, Shah maintained that the penalties for involvement in cannabis and hashish consumption and dealing have been increased in the new law.