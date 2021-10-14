 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Hasan Minhaj is 'proud' to be making Muslims 'culturally relevant' in the US

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Hasan Minhaj is ‘proud’ to be making Muslims ‘culturally relevant’ in the US
Hasan Minhaj is ‘proud’ to be making Muslims ‘culturally relevant’ in the US

American comedian Hasan Minhaj is getting candid about his recent acting debut in Apple TV’s The Morning Show and how its groundbreaking for him in many ways. 

During an interview with New York Post, the former Daily Show correspondent shared details about being on the screens with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“It is a very relevant show. It is poppin’. And for a long time America deemed Muslims culturally irrelevant. So I’m making my community proud. That means a lot. I want to be part of projects like that, that I didn’t think were possible,” he said.

He went on to say how he has discussed the issue of Muslim representation with British actor Riz Ahmed as well.

“We’re both children of immigrants; both of our parents speak our native tongue and have accents, and were hard-working first generation. He’s part of the diaspora in the UK of Desi Muslims. I’m part of that diaspora here in the US. That connection is really deep. We saw our stories in each other,” he shared. 

