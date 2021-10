Falak Shabir 'loves' father-daughter time with babygirl Alyana: See Photo

Falak Shabir is baby-sitting his newborn daughter Alyana and he loves it!

The singer turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of his baby wrapped up in a yellow blanket as she rests in a bouncer.

"Baba on duty I love it," captioned Falak on the photo.

Falak and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child together on October 8. The lovebirds have named their bundle of joy Alyana Falak.