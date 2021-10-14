T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest

— ICC

Here's a round-up of the action from Thursday’s warm-up matches.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 just days away, the warm-up matches are underway.

Ireland beat Bangladesh by 33 runs

In Abu Dhabi, Ireland fine-tuned their preparations for Round 1 by clinching a victory against Bangladesh. Batting first, they posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled Bangladesh out for 144, which will do their confidence a world of good leading into the tournament.

Sri Lanka beat Papua New Guniea by 39 runs

In another fixture in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka clinched their second win in the warm-ups by registering a relatively comfortable victory against Papua New Guinea. The Lankans put up a score of 162/5 on the board and then managed to restrict PNG to 123/7 in their 20 overs.

Netherlands beat Oman by 4 runs

Over in Dubai, the Netherlands won their second warm-up fixture against Oman in a hard-fought encounter. Chasing 166, Oman fell short by a mere four runs after being restricted to 161/8. It was a good batting performance by the Dutch, who put up a total of 165/4 on the board.

Scotland beat Nambia by 19 runs

The second warm-up fixture of the day in Dubai between Scotland and Namibia was a run-fest. Batting first, Scotland put up a massive total of 203/7 on the board. Namibia came up with a valiant effort while chasing, scoring 184/5 in their 20 overs, falling short by 19 runs.